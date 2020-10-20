GTO: Review of the anime available on VVVVID and Prime Video

G.T.O, also known as Great Teacher Onizuka, anime class 1999 and animated transposition made in Pierrot (study that we know above all for works of the caliber of Naruto, Bleach and Black Clover) of the paper counterpart of the master Toru Fujisawa. This product landed in Italy in 2003, on the MTV channel, in its Anime Night column and has continued its diffusion in our country in recent years, also invading streaming platforms, first with VVVVID and recently with Amazon Prime Video.

We are talking about an anime that, despite its abundant twenty years, has not lost its polish in the slightest. In addition to representing a milestone in the shonen landscape, it transmits issues that are still current today that should not be overlooked, especially for those looking for greater certainties in the world of education.

Yet another school anime?

“You know … me and Eikichi didn’t like going to school at all because the teachers looked down on us, they tend to be cold and ruthless with those who are not good at studying. It is true that Eikichi is a fool but at the same time I find him an incredible person, when I am close to him I always have the feeling that he will do something wonderful … with a teacher like Eikichi it is absolutely impossible for school to become boring.”

With these words Ryuji Danma, the best friend of Onizuka, speaking directly with Professor Fuyutsuki, but indirectly with us viewers, he exposes at the end of the thirteenth episode the purest idea with which Fujisawa’s entire masterpiece is nourished and will feed. In short, no, we are not dealing with a classic school anime.

The didactic context, in fact, is just a facade behind which a plurality of truly precious social themes is hidden. Japanese society and its values ​​are collapsing and indifference is the dominated attitude. Such corruptions of values ​​have also reached the education system, being unfortunately dominated by phenomena such as bullying, both by pupils and teachers. The latter, in the case of GTO, impose an exile on all those who do not respect the canons of society and are considered like waste.

A professor different from all the others

In this world of fake altruisms, only a fool can think of curing such a society. The irrational anti-hero of this story is Eikichi Onizuka former leader of the Oni-Baku (literally Demon-Explosive), biker gang in the Shonan region, now 22 years old and ready for another challenge: to become the best teacher in the whole of the rising sun. Eikichi possesses immeasurable physical and mental strength and to achieve his goal he is willing to do anything, from getting third-party university entrance exams to devastating an entire city aboard a truck.

At the narrative level we find one of the most famous clichés of the nineties, that is the re-evaluation of the figure of the hooligan, already seen in the world of spokons with Slam Dunk or in the battle shonen with Yu degli specri and his protagonist Yusuke Urameshi. Now the figure of the rogue will play the role of teacher on paper, but in practice he will represent more of an older brother for his students, helping them in the family environment, as well as in the sentimental one.

Onizuka he will act as a reference figure for his disciples, and he will work to ensure that his boys do not get their hands dirty in the mud as they did in his youth.

But beware: GTO is still shonen, and that’s why the writing and staging will never be overly mature. It follows that the themes treated, although precious and current, are cyclically softened by jokes, grimaces and surreal atmospheres that bring our favorite teacher with golden hair closer to a protagonist of a comic manga. In addition, the screenplay, which remains at an excellent level for the duration of the anime, is studded with narrative cuts compared to the paper counterpart, with an all too abrupt ending that unfortunately differs from Fujisawa’s original manga.

Everything seems to be Great, but is the technical sector too?

Despite the years on its shoulders and considering the exponential evolution of technology linked to the production of souls, GTO still has an excellent technical contribution at the level of animations, the result of the work of Noriyuki Abe e Masashi Sogo. The duo, together with their close collaborators, have done perfectly justice to the source material, creating a product that has consecrated Studio Pierrot in the animation that matters. THE 43 episodes flow quickly with great effectiveness, pressing more and more with the rhythm and encouraging the vision of the next episode. The empathy generated by the fortunes and misfortunes with simple last year students and their atypical as well as pure teacher will allow us to understand and sympathize with the psychological motivations that govern human relationships. The eclectic musical sector is also excellent, such as the two openings and the four endings with a J-Rock taste played and sung respectively by L’Arc ~ en ~ Ciel, Porno Graffitti, Kirari Toyomoto, Miwako Okuda e Hong Kong Knife.