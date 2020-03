GTA V was the best selling game of February 2020 in Spain

Share it:

It was put on sale more than six years ago and in spite of it GTA V continues to occupy the top positions of the sales lists from time to time. Last February we did not have a buoyant calendar in terms of major video game releases and that was the ideal time for the Rockstar game to regain its throne in our country.

The 10 best selling games last month were the following:

GRAND THEFT AUTO V (PS4) RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION (SWITCH) LUIGI’S MANSION 3 (SWITCH) MARIO KART 8 DELUXE (SWITCH) DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT (PS4) JUST DANCE 2020 (SWITCH) THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD (SWITCH) SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY (SWITCH)

Regarding the best-selling platforms, we have GTA V on PS4, Overwatch on PC, Minecraft on Nintendo Switch and the surprise is given by Titan Quest on Xbox One.

PS4

GRAND THEFT AUTO V RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 FIFA 20 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT NBA 2K20 CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE MINECRAFT THE YAKUZA REMASTERED COLLECTION GOD OF WAR BORDERLANDS 3

Nintendo Switch

MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION LUIGI’S MANSION 3 MARIO KART 8 DELUXE JUST DANCE 2020 THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY POKEMON SWORD MARIO & SONIC AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES: TOKYO 2020 SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL GOLD NEW SUPER MARIO BROS. U DELUXE

Xbox One

TITAN QUEST MX VS. ATV ALL OUT GRAND THEFT AUTO V CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 BORDERLANDS 3 FIFA 20 BAYONETTA + VANQUISH RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2

PC