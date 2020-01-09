GTA V: a new mod introduces Grand Theft Auto: Vice City remastered

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

GTA V It is one of the most successful videogames in the entire history of the medium with more than 115 million units sold worldwide. The Rockstar title will be seven years in 2020, the longest period without a new installment based on this popular saga; but fans already imagine what its future will be like with mods like the one we know now, Vice Cry: Remastered, which is responsible for recreating in the PC version the region of GTA Vice City in GTA V.

The premiere of this new mod has occurred very recently, this past Christmas, in the version stable 1.0. The team behind the project is working on expanding the possibilities, content and polishing possible mistakes, but this first approach allows you to immerse yourself in the Vice City experience using the graphic motorcycle and assets of the still existing Rockstar phenomenon, which will continue to receive support in 2020 given its high sales (it was the best-selling digital video game this Christmas of 2019) and the online community of GTA Online.



GTA: Vice Cry Remastered

To perform Vice Cry: Remastered the version 1.8 of GTA Vice City in its version for PC, but with a process of renovation from top to bottom of all the visual aspects of the title with GTA V. To mention, the roads, lampposts, buildings and traffic lights, among others.

In forums and unofficial portals where fans are consulted in which region they would like to see a future installment of Grand Theft Auto V, the percentage of Vice City enthusiasts is usually not less, but one of the most requested destinations.

Any mention of Grand Theft Auto VI It is mere speculation, at least as of today, since Rockstar has not offered any detail or indication of that possibility. What is certain is that the actor who played in his day to Carl "CJ" Johnson in GTA: San Andreas will not be present in a hypothetical GTA VI since, as Young MayLay himself has confirmed, the relationship is broken.

Finally, it should be mentioned that GTA V has just arrived at Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's subscription service to access a catalog of more than 150 video games, exclusive included, after several months available on PS Now.

More information | Vice Cry: Remastered