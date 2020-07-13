GTA San Andreas: a video shows us what the remake would be like in Unreal Engine 4

Share it:

In an era where remakes are on the agenda, someone thought it well to rebuild with the help of the evergreen Unreal Engine 4 part of the map of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, one of the chapters of the Rockstar Games series to which fans are very attached, to allow us to have a little taste of a hypothetical makeover.

The movie shows us the streets of Los Santos under the notes of Sleepwalking of The Chain Gang Of 1974, a song that fans of the series will recognize from the first note as it was the background for one of the very first gameplay trailers of Grand Theft Auto V. The work, carried out by a group of three young Argentinian boys over the course of several years, is not of the highest level, but hints at the potential of a remake of the game with a graphic sector that lives up to the latest titles. According to the words of the users who have done this incredible job, the map is currently not 100% complete and it is left to guess how the real game has not been recreated, thus allowing only the exploration with free camera of the recreated environments.

Before leaving to the movie, we remind you that in GTA V it is possible to explore some of the settings of San Andreas, such as the Carl Johnson neighborhood.