GTA Online: the 10 fastest cars under $ 500,000

You need a new car in GTA Online that is fast enough but at an affordable price? Then you are in the right place: below you will find a list with 10 fastest cars of GTA Online that cost less than $ 500,000.

Maybe you want to try a race, or just dart through the streets of Los Santos while listening to the new tracks of iFruit Radio, but you don't have enough money to buy the most performing and expensive cars of GTA Online. Fortunately, there are very valid alternatives below the $ 500,000 threshold, an overall affordable figure.

The 10 fastest cars in GTA Online that cost less than $ 500,000

Below we list the 10 best GTA Online cars below the $ 500,000 threshold, starting with the fastest.

Pegassi Toros

Maximum speed: 205 km / h

Cost: $ 498,000

Vapid PiBwasser Dominator

Maximum speed: 203 km / h

Cost: $ 315,000

Benefactor Schafter V12

Maximum speed: 200 km / h

Cost: $ 116,000

Benefactor Schafter V12 (battleship)

Maximum speed: 199 km / h

Cost: 325 thousand dollars

Pegassi Monroe

Top speed: 196 km / h

Cost: $ 490,000

Grotti Turismo R

Top speed: 196 km / h

Cost: $ 500,000

Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar)

Top speed: 196 km / h

Cost: $ 385,000

Dewbauchee Massacre

Top speed: 196 km / h

Cost: $ 275,000

Bulbs Pigalle

Maximum speed: 195 km / h

Cost: $ 400 thousand

Benefactor Surano

Maximum speed: 194 km / h

Cost: $ 100,000

Have you already tried some of these cars? Which one did you feel better with? Let us know in the comments.

About good money making opportunities and raising your bank account GTA Online, remember that on our pages we have explained how to start the hit at Casino Diamond.