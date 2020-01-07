GTA Online: the 10 fastest cars under $ 500,000

You need a new car in GTA Online that is fast enough but at an affordable price? Then you are in the right place: below you will find a list with 10 fastest cars of GTA Online that cost less than $ 500,000.
Maybe you want to try a race, or just dart through the streets of Los Santos while listening to the new tracks of iFruit Radio, but you don't have enough money to buy the most performing and expensive cars of GTA Online. Fortunately, there are very valid alternatives below the $ 500,000 threshold, an overall affordable figure.
The 10 fastest cars in GTA Online that cost less than $ 500,000
Below we list the 10 best GTA Online cars below the $ 500,000 threshold, starting with the fastest.
Pegassi Toros
Maximum speed: 205 km / h
Cost: $ 498,000
Vapid PiBwasser Dominator
Maximum speed: 203 km / h
Cost: $ 315,000
Benefactor Schafter V12
Maximum speed: 200 km / h
Cost: $ 116,000
Benefactor Schafter V12 (battleship)
Maximum speed: 199 km / h
Cost: 325 thousand dollars
Pegassi Monroe
Top speed: 196 km / h
Cost: $ 490,000
Grotti Turismo R
Top speed: 196 km / h
Cost: $ 500,000
Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar)
Top speed: 196 km / h
Cost: $ 385,000
Dewbauchee Massacre
Top speed: 196 km / h
Cost: $ 275,000
Bulbs Pigalle
Maximum speed: 195 km / h
Cost: $ 400 thousand
Benefactor Surano
Maximum speed: 194 km / h
Cost: $ 100,000
Have you already tried some of these cars? Which one did you feel better with? Let us know in the comments.
About good money making opportunities and raising your bank account GTA Online, remember that on our pages we have explained how to start the hit at Casino Diamond.
