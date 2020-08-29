GTA Online: Rockstar is deleting the characters of those who used the money exploit

Share it:

After the launch of GTA Online’s Los Santos Summer Special update, players discovered an exploit that allowed them to raise a large amount of money in a short time. The news spread quickly and many have taken advantage of it, alternating the economy of the entire playful ecosystem.

Putting the exploit into practice was pretty simple, as well as quick, but it required the most expensive CEO office and free garage / apartment slots 6 and 7. All you need to do was buy two specific properties – Unit 124 Popular St in slot 6 and Unit 1 Olympic Fwy in slot 7 – and then enter Creator Mode. At that point, you had to start an Online Invitation Session, reach Dynasty 8 Real Estate from your mobile and buy the two cheap properties in slots 6 and 7.

We talk about it quietly since the exploit was patched and can no longer be exploited. Rockstar, however, does not forget, and apparently has begun to severely punish players who have taken advantage of it permanently deleting their characters. You got it right: many players are sharing screenshots of Rockstar’s messages on Twitter and Reddit, which is fully resetting accounts, deleting characters, accumulated money and progress. It must be said: being smart, even in a game like GTA Online, doesn’t pay.

