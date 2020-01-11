GTA Online: Overflod Imorgon sports car now available

Share it:

GTA Online also updates this week with new content: Rockstar Games has announced a series of new features including the debut of thesports car Overflod Imorgon and double rewards in challenges.

Overflod Imorgon

Have you ever thought about switching to an electric car? Obviously not. Recycling that can of eCola is too tiring. Fortunately for you, Imorgon is a thoroughbred electric you never imagined. Now you can drive a revolutionary molybdenum wonder and tell everyone you do it for the environment. Buying a fantastic sports car is just the least I could do. There's nothing of it, nature. Överflöd Imorgon is now available from Legendary Motorsport.

New Objects

Is it art? Fashion? Why not both? With the new Colpo update at the Diamond Casino, players who own the Dog with yellow cone statue will be able to preview the most enigmatic and requested brands of the moment, including two Dog with yellow cone shirts, a chain and a pair of briefs -on.

Imagine: the Maze Bank Arena sprinkled with abstract-shaped objects made of molten metal. You rev ​​up the rigged engine of your vehicle until you smell gasoline in your nostrils. The good news is that players can earn double rewards in the Arena War challenge series, including more adrenaline-fueled modes like Carnage, Flag War, Pass the Bomb and Bomb Ball. The bad news is that your nostrils will never be the same as before.

Double rewards

Players can get double GTA $ and RP playing Resurrection, the competition mode that allows you to revive one of your fallen teammates by killing an opponent. This means that you can only win by exterminating the entire opposing team, before they miraculously return to the world of the living.

In addition, this week you can get double rewards on all missions received from contacts by replying to messages on your iFruit, or by starting them from the activity page of the online menu.

Jump into the lobby of the Diamond Casino and Resort and spin the lucky wheel to win GTA $, RP, clothing and much more. The top prize this week is the Obey 8F Drafter sports car customized with the Baroque livery Val de Grace. You will certainly not go unnoticed as you speed through residential neighborhoods.

Discounts

The secret of any successful business is establish a budget and keep the accounts in order. The fact that your business is, in quotes, legal does not change anything. Save on the things that matter by taking advantage of the many discounts available this week in GTA Online, including:

Obey 8F Drafter (sports) – 35% discount

Terrorbyte improvements – 40% discount

Renovations for COM – 40% discount

Refurbishment for the Avenger – 40% discount

Operating base improvements (excluding orbital cannon) – 40% discount

Office renovations – 40% discount

Office garage, renovations and additions – 40% discount

Warehouse for special loads, renovations and additions – 40% discount

Centauri plants – 40% discount

Clubhouse renovations – 40% discount

Clubhouse workshop – 40% discount

Refurbishment and additions of the bunker – 40% discount

Night club renovations – 40% discount

Hangar workshop – 40% discount

Renovations and hangar additions – 40% discount

Twitch Prime rewards

In addition to a additional 10% discount on all the discounts listed above, Twitch Prime members who connect their Rockstar Games and Twitch Social Club accounts will receive the Pixel Pete game room in Paleto Bay for free (through a full refund within 72 hours of purchase). To take advantage of future benefits, go to the Twitch Prime website and register.