GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X: an online store reveals great news

As reported on social networks by various users, the GTA 5 pre-order form appeared on the pages of the Dutch BOL.com store on nextgen, with a description that seems to reveal an important novelty arriving on GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In addition to the date in placeholder and the generic image of the cover of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PlayStation 5 not yet shown by Rockstar Games, the card of the European online store presents a rich description of the blockbuster and, at the bottom of the page, a summary list of the modes and of features accessible at launch.

In the section dedicated to the contents of the nextgen version of GTA 5, the curators of BOL.com report that in GTA Online it will be possible to access 64-player multiplayer lobby, that is double the current 32 users who can enter the same "multiplayer room" as the title on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

If confirmed, the significant increase in the number of participants in the GTA Online lobbies on PS5 and Xbox Series X could anticipate the arrival of further competitive modalities is cooperative activities designed to host and "entertain as is appropriate" such a large number of players. In this regard, it is good to remember that Rockstar has already announced the arrival by the end of the year of a huge update of GTA Online which will introduce, among other things, also a unpublished location for the shots.