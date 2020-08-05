GTA Online nextgen: exclusive content coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

On the sidelines of the latest financial report of Rockstar Games with the announcement of the 135 million copies sold by GTA 5, the leaders of Take Two confirmed the rumors about the presence of unpublished content for the nextgen version of GTA Online.

During the last meeting with the shareholders, the president of Take Two Karl Slatoff it has promised that the next version of GTA Online for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X will boast "exclusive additional content", without going into detail and specifying the nature of these contents.

The statements shared by the Take Two boss accompany the information pitted by Sony on the sidelines event on PS5 games last June 11: on that occasion, the Japanese tech giant reported that GTA 5 would land on PlayStation 5 with "a variety of technical improvements" that will make it "more responsive and beautiful than ever". With the last words pronounced by Slatoff, therefore, the addition of further content is finally confirmed together with the graphic evolution of the singleplayer campaign and of the multiplayer module.

The release of Grand Theft Auto 5 for nextgen systems (and the update for the PC version) is scheduled for second half of 2021, with the possibility of free download GTA Online on PS5 for a limited period of time (in this case, for i three months after launch).