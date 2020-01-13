GTA Online: new sports Överflöd and double rewards

Share it:

One more week, Rockstar games presents the weekly news of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time with the first sports car of 2020, the so-called Överflöd Imorgon, in addition to double rewards in all Arena War series, all contact missions and in mode Resurrection Adversary. To all this we must add discounts on vehicles, properties and improvements, advantages of Twitch Prime and much more.

New sports Överflöd Imorgon

Have you considered buying an electric vehicle? Of course not. Recycling the can of eCola is already too much effort. But luckily for you, Imorgon is the purebred electric you never dared to imagine. Now you can drive a revolutionary wonder of chrome molybdenum steel and tell everyone that you do it for the environment. Buying a spectacular sports car is the least you can do. You're welcome, nature. The Överflöd Imorgon Now available at Legendary Motorsport.

Dog statue with yellow cone

It's art? Is it fashion? Why not both? With the new update Hit the Diamond Casino, if you have the precious statue of dog with yellow cone, you can access in advance articles of the most innovative and enigmatic brand, which include two t-shirts Dog with yellow cone, a chain and a pair of slippers.

Double rewards

Get in situation: the Maze Bank Arena It is full of abstract shapes made of twisted hot metal. By revolutionizing the powerful engine of your vehicle, the smell of gasoline scorches your nostrils. The good news is that you can get double the rewards in the Arena War series, which include thrilling modes such as Carnage, Flag War, Hot Bomb and Bomb Ball. The bad news is that the damage to your nostrils may be irreparable.

On the other hand, get the double of GTA $ and RP for playing Resurrection, the Adversary mode that allows you to revive fallen companions after killing one of your enemies. You can only win if you finish with the other team and annihilate the rivals before they can return to the world of the living. In addition, the contact missions They grant double the profits this week. To participate, reply to the messages in your iFruit's inbox or start them from the Activities page of the Online menu.

New vehicle on the podium: Obey 8F Drafter

Head over the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort and play fortune roulette to get GTA $, RP, clothes and much more. This week’s jackpot is the sports Obey 8F Drafter personalized with the custom baroque roof Val-de-Grâce. With it, you will attract all eyes while touring a residential neighborhood at twice the allowed speed.

Discounts

In order for your business to succeed, you will have to keep the accounting straight and spend sparingly, whether your business is "legal" or not. Save money on the most important things by taking advantage of numerous discounts offered by GTA Online this week, such as:

Obey 8F Drafter (sports): 35% discount

Terrorbyte improvements: 40% discount

COM renewals: 40% discount

Avenger renovations: 40% discount

Facilities improvements (except the orbital cannon): 40% discount

Executive office renovations: 40% discount

Office garages, accessories and renovations: 40% discount

Warehouse of special merchandise, accessories and renovations: 40% discount

Biker business: 40% discount

Biker club headquarters renovations: 40% discount

Motorcycle workshop of the biker club headquarters: 40% discount

Renovations and complements for bunkers: 40% discount

Nightclub renovations: 40% discount

Hangar workshop: 40% discount

Renovations and complements for hangars: 40% discount

Twitch Prime advantages

In addition to an additional 10% discount that adds to all previously detailed, members of Twitch Prime that link your account to the Rockstar Games Social Club They will receive the Paleto Bay Pixel Pete's arcade free of charge (money will be returned 72 hours after purchase). Don't forget to visit Twitch Prime and register if you don't want to miss any of the next advantages.

Source | Rockstar games