GTA Online, Michael and Franklin coming? New clues from GTA 5 voice actors

In light of the announcement by Rockstar Games of the huge update of GTA Online coming up at the end of the year, the previous statements shared on social networks by the two voice actors of Michael and Franklin of the main campaign of GTA 5 re-emerge.

During a streaming that involved Ned Luke is Shawn Darnell Fonteno In mid-April, the two actors and voice actors who lent their voices to Michael and Franklin's characters in the story of Grand Theft Auto 5 discussed the latest rumors about GTA 6 and suggested their return as a GTA Online NPC.

Joking about their new commitment like secondary characters of the multiplayer module of GTA 5, Ned Luke began by stating that "oh yes, it would be really fun, I would like to be one of those bad guys who organize some shots and send you on a mission". In response to friend and colleague Ned, Shawn Fonteno reported that "I heard they had something like this coming (referring to the developers of Rockstar Games, ed) and that we would have been there too, so you just have to wait and see what happens ".

As specified by Rockstar, the update arriving later this year will be the largest that has ever been published, even higher than that which accompanied the release at the end of 2019 of Colpo at the Online Casino. This expansion, strictly free like all the other updates published to date by Large R, will revolve aroundintroduction of new shots to take place in what the Rockstar authors themselves describe as a "completely new location".