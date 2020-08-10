GTA Online: Los Santos Summer Special is coming with missions and races

Share it:

Having concluded the last financial report with information on GTA Online nextgen for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Rockstar Games confirms the imminent departure of the Los Santos Summer Special, an event that will involve all users of GTA 5 multiplayer with new missions and many races to enter.

The next GTA Online update will kick off theLos Santos summer event with new cooperative missions to be accessed from your super yacht. During the Los Santos Summer Special it will also be possible to devour the digital asphalt of the multiplayer of Grand Theft Auto 5 by participating in open wheel races, with many vehicles to try.

As anticipated by Rockstar, the new missions will start from Galaxy Super Yacht and will consist of a series of activities to participate in alone or in company, up to a maximum of four players. The challenges offered by these missions will be a seafaring theme and will range from offshore pursuits to diving.

Among the initiatives promoted by Rockstar Games we also find the opening of a Competition mode in Diamond Casino and Resort, in addition to adding twelve vehicles to be purchased to participate in special races. The contents of the Los Santos Summer Special will be available from11 August on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One via a free GTA Online update.