GTA Online launches Formula 1 races

To the streets of GTA Online The Open Wheel Racing has arrived, which becomes the interpretation of the Formula 1 races of GTA V, with none of its rules but with the uncontrolled power of its vehicles.

The races are one of the main activities between the community of GTA Online and the vehicles one of the most precious treasures of the game (it is not for less considering that with them you can even do parkour).

With the arrival of this game list, a total of seven circuits have also been released in the so-called San Andreas Prix where you can compete using these racing cars that are peeled.

The two new cars that arrive with the Open Wheel Racing are the PR4 and the R88, each one has an official page dedicated with all kinds of details. You can see the Progen PR4 here and the Ocelot R88 here. Also the page of this competition here.

On paper it seems a very powerful novelty for those who enjoy racing in the multiplayer of GTA V, but now we need to check how the competition behaves during the games, because we know that fair play is not a brand of the house. You can start playing these races right now because Open Wheel Racing has already opened its doors within the game.

GTA V receives several important updates a month and is still the biggest source of income Rockstar has ever had, so it is not surprising that rumors about a sixth installment that will undoubtedly end up arriving and perhaps with an important GTA Online evolution under the arm.