GTA Online is eternal: Rockstar unveils a summer update and a huge update

In view of the arrival of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, Rockstar Games does not have the slightest intention of stopping the updates of GTA Online. From the columns of the Newswire site, the American gaming giant announces the arrival in summer of a generous package of contents and, later on, of a huge update.

In outlining the picture of the news that will accompany all users of the multiplayer dimension of Grand Theft Auto 5 between now and the next few months, Rockstar specifies that a summer update of GTA Online is coming which will offer "a fun mix of different content" to expand the already wide range of experiences to live in the shadow of the digital skyscrapers of Los Santos.

Always according to the representatives of the Large R, further updates are expected by the end of the year which will introduce "exciting extensions and improvements" not better specified: among these, the only one illustrated is the one that will bring the introduction of the "biggest update ever for GTA Online", strictly free like all updates launched to date by Rockstar Games. It should therefore be an even greater update than the already huge Online Casino Hit launched at the end of 2019.

The expansion in question will focus on the introduction of new shots in one "completely new location", in addition to many other content developed by the American authors, taking inspiration from the advice, suggestions and, why not, from the criticisms received from the oceanic community of GTA 5 on PC and console.