GTA Online, in the small barrel there is good wine: triple rewards in The Vespucci Job

In the small barrel there is good wine! The Issi Classic, a tiny and adorable compact classic, has become an icon. Drive one and race through a series of checkpoints by sowing your rivals in The Vespucci Job: you will receive triple GTA $ and RP for the whole week.

RC Time Trials offer double rewards for the next seven days. Less risk, more rewards: a real bargain!

Load of diamonds and double rewards for special loads

Apparently they are about to deliver a load of gems to the vault below the Diamond Casino and Resort. It's not a certainty, but certain items are worth their weight in gold … Complete Colpo's final hit at the Diamond Casino to ensure you can take home a load of diamonds. Make sure you are discreet and don't get caught by your rivals while smuggling on special cargo sales missions, which earn double GTA $ and RP.

Try to win the Komoda Chandeliers

Take off your balaclava, enter the Casino and Resort Diamond from the main entrance and take a spin on the lucky wheel: you can win a series of prizes. The first prize is the new one Komoda bulbs, wrapped in a personalized livery.

Discounts

Los Santos offers a myriad of discounts this week, including offers on offices and their customizations and on a range of vehicles.

Maxwell Vagrant – -40% discount

Vapid Retinue – -40% discount

Karin Everon – 40% discount

Übermacht Rebla – 30% discount

Bugstars Burrito – 50% discount

Albany V-STR – 30% discount

In addition, there is a 40% discount on the offices and a 30% discount on the customizations of the offices Maze Bank west, Arcadius Business Center, Lombank west, Maze Bank Tower

Twitch Prime

GTA Online players who have linked their Twitch Prime account to the Social Club account will be able to get 200,000 GTA $ simply playing between July 16th and 22nd (the sum will be deposited within 72 hours on the gaming account at the Maze Bank). Anyone who has played GTA Online for the past two weeks as well will receive bonuses for up to 1,000,000 GTA $ in total by continuing to play this week and the next.

Plus, get a refund of the purchase price of the Pixel Pete game room base property and an 85% discount on HVY APC and Överflöd Imorgon. To take advantage of these and future benefits, go to the Twitch Prime website and register.

PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus members who play between today and August 5 will receive 1,000,000 GTA $, which will be deposited into their gaming account at the Maze Bank within 72 hours of logging in. Get 1,000,000 GTA $ every month in GTA Online until it's released on PlayStation 5.