GTA Online: Hong Kong protests move to GTA 5 multiplayer servers

The RolePlay of GTA Online takes on new forms, and much deeper meanings: the Hong Kong protesters decide to bring their anti-government protest on the servers of the multiplayer sector of GTA 5. Chinese players do the same and respond to the "provocation" by dressing up as policemen.

As Abacus News reporters explain to us, the Hong Kong crisis and the battle between protesters and those who support the Chinese government line has moved to GTA Online on the initiative of a group of video game enthusiasts from Weibo, one of the most important social platforms in China.

Thanks to the additions introduced by Rockstar Games with the free expansion Casino and Resort Diamond, users were able to recreate the clothing that characterizes the movement of the Hong Kong protesters, i.e. black clothes, one antigas mask it's a yellow hardhat. The large selection of police vehicles, by riot suits and the related equipment items present since the opening day of the GTA Online servers, on the other hand, has pushed many users who support the work of the Chinese Government to take sides on the other side of the fence.

However, GTA Online is only the last of the virtual battlegrounds on which the battle related to is taking place Hong Kong protests: If Facebook and Twitter lash out against China, Blizzard's president apologized for Blitzchung with a shared message on the stage of BlizzCon 2019.