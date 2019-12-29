GTA Online: gift items to those who play on Eve and New Year!

Share it:

Los Santos in constant change of GTA Online does not take a break even during the last week of the year: the multiplayer rib of Grand Theft Auto 5 has in fact just welcomed a new car, the Dewbauchee JB 700W, now available for purchase at Warstock Cache & Carry and visible in the preview image above.

The guys from Rockstar Games have also decided to make welcome gifts to the most loyal players. Those who connect to servers during New Year's Eve and New Year's Eve will be rewarded with a series of free items: the Yellow Reindeer Lights suit will be awarded on December 31st, while the Neon Festive Lights suit on January 1st. Participation during both days will also ensure that you get a rich package including the Firework Launcher, 20 rockets, snacks and bulletproof vest.

We take this opportunity to remind you that you can still benefit from many festive discounts on properties and vehicles, while Twitch Prime subscribers who have connected the Social Club Rockstar and Twitch accounts will receive a full refund on the Pixel Pete games room in Paleto Bay within 72 hours from purchase and an additional 10% discount in addition to the holiday discounts. While GTA Online continues to grow rich, rumors continue to circulate about the alleged release date of GTA 6.