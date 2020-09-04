GTA Online, Diamond Competition: Casino News and Promotions

Share it:

After being introduced in the game thanks to the substantial GTA Online Diamond Casino Heist update, the gambling paradise is once again the hub of a wide range of activities.

This week, the structure welcomes a series of contents dedicated to Competition mode at the Diamond. All participants in the challenges will be able to receive in particular double rewards in all modes of the series. To encourage players to take part in the competition, Rockstar offers an attractive incentive: winners of any mode will receive a free GTA $ 250,000!

As has become tradition, they also arrive bonus speciali, this time dedicated to the bosses. For the entire week, special cargo sales will yield double the rewards. It will also be particularly advantageous to accept assignments from Gerald, with the Way Out Missions earning Double GTA $ & RP through September 9th. The new week of the Diamond finally proposes offers and discounts to its customers. The casino bar will offer free champagne, while all of the Diamond’s exclusive clothing can be purchased at half price at the shop. Finally, the luxury penthouse and all its customizations (colors, styles, floor plans and additional rooms) are discounted by 30%.

In closing, we remind you that Grand Theft Auto 5 is ready to try its hand at the next gen, with exclusive GTA Online content expected on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.