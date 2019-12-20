GTA Online, Destiny 2 and the 7-day Video Book Series live on Twitch today

Share it:

At Christmas they're all better, right? Mistaken! At least we are not, which today live on Twitch from 17 we will try to rob the Diamond Casino on GTA Online. And this is only the first part of today's program on our channel, so we are sure to offer you more than one reason to stay at home.

As stated, in fact, we start with GTA Online at 5 pm (by the way, there are those who have seen clues on GTA 6 in GTA Online), but you can't live off robbery forever: that's why at 8 pm it's time to relax with some videoludic chat. We will do it in ours Rotogravure 7 Days.

But it would not be a day worthy of the name, if before its conclusion we have not vented the stress by shooting at anything that moves (well … more or less) on Destiny 2 together with our GiornoGaming. Appointment then at 21, ready to do damage.

To recap:

Thursday 19 December

5:00 pm – GTA Online: Shot at the Diamond Casino

8:00 pm – 7 days

9.00 pm – Destiny 2 feat GiornoGaming

To participate in our live broadcasts, just subscribe to the Tey channel on Everyeye.it, but you can find all our live shows also on the Everyeye on Demand YouTube channel. We are waiting for you!