GTA Online celebrates Valentine's Day with bonuses, gifts and a new car

In the spirit of Valentine's day, we remind you that your better half will probably want to receive diamonds more than anything else. Fortunately for you, rumor has it that the Casino and Resort Diamond vault is about to receive a sizable shipment of these gems.

You and your team have a practically guaranteed opportunity to make a fortune by making money up to 50% more than the usual loot successfully completing the Hit at Diamond Casino. For each assault following the vault, there will continue to be a reduced chance of getting more stolen goods. Speaking of shots: The blow to the Fleeca, Evasion and Amazing Financing will bestow everyone double rewards this week, so you will have several options to diversify your income.

Love is in the air in Los Santos, surrounded by a box of chocolates full of Valentine's Day content to be discovered. Get a partner and unleash Until death does not separate you, a splendid mix of emotional dependence and murders that will give double rewards throughout the week. A selection of other Competition modes, including Best Defense, Hasta la Vista and Beati vs Dannati, will also guarantee double GTA $ and RP. Do you want to warm the atmosphere? Uncork a bottle of champagne! It will be free for the whole week. And don't even worry about your budgets, since the takings of the night club have doubled for the whole week.

The best products come from America, and Albany is no exception. Play GTA Online before February 19th to receive a free Albany T-shirt, so you can proudly show off one of the key symbols of American cars.

Do you miss the times when jackets were double-breasted and criminals depopulated on the streets? Then jump into the lobby of the Casino and Diamond Resort and spin the lucky wheel. In addition to monetary rewards, RP, clothing and much more, you can try your luck for win an Albany Roosevelt Valor, the classic limousine with all the options preferred by gangsters.

In the spirit of romance, players can take advantage of a 30% discount on all clothing dedicated to Valentine's Day. Buy now matching sweaters for you and your flame, you will thank us later. We also have a wide range of discounts on vehicles, properties and weapons that you would do well to take advantage of. Below you will find the complete list.

Vehicles

Albany Roosevelt – 30% discount

Albany Roosevelt Valor – 30% discount

Albany Primo Custom – 30% discount

Vapid Hustler – 30% discount

Ocelot Stromberg – 40% discount

Ocelot Swinger – 40% discount

Ocelot Penetrator – 40% discount

Ocelot Ardent – 40% discount

Overflod Tyrant – 35% discount

Overflod Entity XXR – 35% discount

Dewbauchee Vagner – 35% discount

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic – 35% discount

Dewbauchee Specter – 35% discount

Dewbauchee Seven-70 – 35% discount

Pfister Comet SR – 35% discount

Pfister Neon – 35% discount

Festival Bus – 40% discount

Properties

Operating bases, additions and improvements – 35% discount

Luxury apartments – 35% discount

Night club, additions and improvements – 35% discount

Terrorbyte, additions and improvements – 35% discount

Weapons

Miter – 40% discount

Assault rifles – 40% discount

Sniper rifles – 40% discount

In addition to an additional 10% discount on all of the above discounts, GTA Online players who link their Rockstar Games and Twitch Prime Social Club accounts can still get their hands on the Pixel Pete game room in Paleto Bay for free through a full refund within 72 hours of purchase, as well as receiving a 35% discount on the Lifeguard fire engine and off-road vehicle.

Finally, it should be noted the arrival of a new car. If you blink you may miss it. There Dinka Sugoi is ready to enter the track as fast as lightning. Whether you are racing or taking a ride on the street, this extraordinary car is the perfect way to make everyone understand that you have style to sell.