GTA Online celebrates the holidays with the new Grotti Furia supercar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Los Santos welcomed the festive spirit in style. Local activities, including the Casino and Diamond Resort, are decorating with towering trees, mistletoe branches and glittering garlands.

The shop assistants are almost crazy to fill the shelves with mountains of clothes, accessories and festive themed weapons. The ramshackle Weazel News weather staff has even forecasted a rare snowfall for the next few days, allowing you to have a good snowball fight with your friends.

Keep an eye on GTA Online to see the holiday gifts addressed to you. During the holidays you will have the possibility of receive free complete sets, pyrotechnic rockets, mini-guns, snacks, bullet-proof vests and new festive toys. Plus, you can get new explosive trinkets until New Year's Eve, so log in every day to see what awaits you under the tree.

Grotti Furia now available

The perfect curves. Unparalleled elegance. The roar that begs to devour the asphalt. You don't know how to react, you're paralyzed. You're a victim of the classic Grotti love at first sight. And for a rocket like that, there's no shame in blushing. The Grotti Furia supercar is now available from Legendary Motorsport. Drive it for pleasure or use it as a getaway vehicle in your next casino hit.

Access bonus

For players who log in on December 24th, there are so many gifts on the program, including the full Green Lights and Reindeer Suit, a pyrotechnic Cannon, 20 pyrotechnic rockets and more. Don't forget to log in on December 25th for another fantastic gift, which includes the extremely dangerous and armored tank RC Invade and Persuade from Warstock Cache & Carry. Just what you've always wanted.

Free festive clothing items

In addition to the gifts that await you during the week, play GTA Online before January 1 to get a series of festive clothing items such as the checkered pajamas, the red motif pajamas, the Burger Shot Festiva shirt and the Slaying green Festiva jersey, all completely free. You already know what to wear for the annual festivals based on horrendous festive sweaters.

New vehicles awarded at the Diamond Casino & Resort

Remember to stop by the lobby of the Casino and Diamond Resort and take a daily ride to the lucky wheel to win GTA $, RP, clothing and more. This week the Diamond welcomes the festive spirit with two first prizes: the Ocelot Ardent with livery How much I want the holly, from December 19, and the Vapid Clique with Merry Cliquemas livery on Christmas day. If luck does not smile on you, remember that we will give the livery How much I want the holly to anyone who will play before December 25th.

Holiday discounts

Don't make compliments, spend the holiday bonus offered by the casinos of the Casino and Diamond Resort to buy what you want. You deserve it. Thanks to the discounts and offers active during the Christmas season, you won't even feel like a spendthrift.

Properties

Clubhouse – 50% discount

MC establishments – 50% discount

Offices – 50% discount

Bunker – 50% discount

Hangar – 50% discount

Operational bases – 50% discount

Vehicles

Pegassi Tezeract – 40% discount

Imponte Deluxo – 30% discount

Mammoth Avenger – 40% discount

Mammoth Thruster – 40% discount

Ocelot Stromberg – 40% discount

Armored Kuruma – 40% discount

Buckingham Akula – 40% discount

HVY Insurgent Custom pick-up – 40% discount

HVY APC – 40% discount

HVY Barrage – 40% discount

RCV – 40% discount

Bonus for Twitch Prime

Twitch Prime members who have linked their Rockstar Games Social Club and Twitch account will receive a full refund on the Pixel Pete arcade in Paleto Bay within 72 hours of purchase and an additional 10% discount in addition to the discounts of the festivals listed above.