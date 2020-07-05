GTA Online celebrates Independence Day with bonuses and extra activities

Share it:

As part of the celebrations for the American Independence Day (July 4) Rockstar Games offers a host of extra activities and bonuses for GTA Online, including special rewards in Business Struggle.

Available as a bonus there Statue of Carefree t-shirt or the Supa Wet beer hat. In addition, 50% discount on items such as the Pyrotechnic Cannon, the Monster Truck Liberator and themed clothing.

Double rewards in the missile base series

Double GTA $ and RP in the missile base series competing in stunning team mode, such as Four shots and away, Juggernaut and Slasher, from the heart of Mount Chiliad.

Western Sovereign

Western Sovereign is up for grabs this week as the top prize at the Diamond Casino and Resort.

70% discount on bunkers and hangars

By connecting your Twitch account to your Rockstar Social Club profile you will get a 200,000 GTA $ bonus playing between 2 and 8 July. Up to 1,000,000 GTA $ free will be available until July 29th. PlayStation Plus members who play before August 5th will receive 1,000,000 GTA $, with the option to earn 1,000,000 GTA $ every month in GTA Online until launch on PlayStation 5.