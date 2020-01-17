GTA Online: Casino Hit and Karin Sultan Classic discounts now available

Share it:

Rockstar Games developers take advantage of the new GTA Online update to add the Karin Sultan Classic, the Double King in the Hill rewards and the Casino Hit discounts.

The queen of classic cars is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos: with the arrival of the Karin Sultan Classic in the already huge virtual garage of GTA Online, the Large R has well thought of offering double rewards in all official activities of land matches and of King of the Hill.

From now until January 22nd, fans of the multiplayer universe of Grand Theft Auto 5 will also be able to receive the 25% more than GTA $ completing the final shot challenge at the Diamond Casino. Support team members will receive 50% less loot, which of course will end up in the pockets of our alter-ego.

Who will go to the lobby of Casino and Diamond Resort in this time frame you can also turn the lucky wheel to win GTA $, RP points, clothing and much more: there is also the prize Karin Everon customized with the Harsh Souls livery full of skulls and flames!

Even the costs of preparing for the Casino Shot will be reduced by 50% until next week, and with them also the cost of the operations to be faced between arcades, cabinets and various improvements to their activities. Finally, we report to members of Twitch Prime who between now and January 22nd will receive a full refund on the Pixel Pete game room in Paleto Bay within 72 hours of purchase, but also a 50% discount on the Arena workshops and its additions, as well as a 10 discount % that adds up to those listed above.