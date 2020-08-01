GTA Online, between update and next-gen: Liberty City coming soon? We talk about it on video!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the years of presence on the market, GTA 5 continues to be one of the great protagonists of the world of contemporary video games. A constant success, also supported by the highly appreciated online mode.

The virtual world of GTA Online in fact, it is still widely frequented by the public and is subject to continuous updates and updates. If at the end of 2019 players were able to try their hand at the contents of Colpo Diamond Casino for the first time, it seems that even the final months of 2020 will have some surprises. To confirm it was Rockstar Games itself, announcing that it is planning a major update for GTA Online.

The software house has not unbalanced itself on the contents of the update, but from the pages of Reddit the first hypotheses did not delay in emerging. In particular a known Insider he hinted that GTA Online could soon see a whole new area arrive, corresponding to none other than Liberty City! Could the beloved location already visited by the public in upcoming chapters of the GTA series really return to GTA Online? To present you every detail on this intriguing rumor, Everyeye editorial team has created a video dedicated. As usual, you can view the video directly at the beginning of this news, or on the Everyeye YouTube channel.