Technology

GTA Online and COD Modern Warfare live on Twitch this week

December 23, 2019
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

Know that even during the Christmas week the Everyeye Twitch channel will be active with numerous live broadcasts that will keep you company at various times of the day.

Here is the schedule that runs from today, Monday 23 December, to Sunday 29 December:

Monday 23 December:

  • 15:00 – Q&A Cinema Serial TV
  • 5:00 pm – Grand Theft Auto Online
  • 9.30 pm – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in the company of Kikachan87

Tuesday 24 December

Friday December 27th

  • 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
  • 21:00 – Destiny 2 in the company of Giorno Gaming

Saturday 28 December

  • Warcraft 3: Reforged in the company of SchiacciSempre

Sunday 29 December

We remind you that, in case you do not have the opportunity to attend one or more live on our Twitch channel, you can always retrieve the replies that will be uploaded on time on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand.

READ:           New Honor 9X: processor change for a model that is treading Europe with a team of 'Pro' cameras

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.