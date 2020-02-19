GTA IV will return to Steam with some sacrifices

Share it:

In mid-January Rockstar retired Grand Theft Auto IV of PC digital stores without warning. Shortly after they explained that it was because the game needed Games for Windows Live to run and this platform was causing problems because its use was abandoned years ago.

Today the study has published an update on the state of the game stating that it will be available again on Steam sacrificing some of the content. Among them is the use of Games for Windows Live, of course; also multiplayer and markers.

From now on Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition will replace in the store Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City, so everything will be collected on a single page. Some game stations will also stop working for some time. It is detailed how to proceed to have the game again in each case on its page on Steam.

Depending on whether you have the game alone or the downloadable content installed you will have to download more or less files from March, at which time all copies of GTA IV will be updated as if we had purchased Complete Edition, so that everything is collected in a single version that will also go on sale in the Rockstar client that was launched with the announcement of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC.

If for some reason you bought the game from the Games for Windows Live client, you will need to link your account with the Rockstar Social Club in order to download and play GTA IV whenever you want on your computer and from the client of the studio itself.

The community has been a bit annoyed by the solution proposed by Rockstar when the modders got the game to run smoothly by bridging Games for Windows Live and without sacrificing content of any kind.