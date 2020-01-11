GTA IV, mystery on PC: the game cannot be purchased on Steam

Share it:

The fourth chapter of the famous series Rockstar Games is currently at the center of an unusual mystery, reported by the ever-attentive ResetEra community.

Some players have indeed reported it as the PC version of Grand Theft Auto IV are currently not available for purchase on Steam. In particular, the game is still present on the well-known distribution platform, but in the dedicated tab there is no longer the possibility of adding the product to your digital shopping cart. This anomalous situation currently affects both the standard version of Grand Theft Auto IV, be Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition. In a rather peculiar way, the possibility of purchasing remains available to users Grand Theft Auto: Episodes of Liberty City.

This situation does not seem to have been commented on up to now or by Steam nor from Rockstar Games. It could therefore be a simple temporary condition. Pending any clarifications or communications in this regard, we remind you that in November last year, Grand Theft Auto IV was on the list of games with the highest Metascore ever present in the database of Metecritic, a well-known portal for aggregating assessments. A further milestone for the famous saga, whose fifth chapter continues to be very successful: in 2019 alone, for example, GTA Onlne generated revenues of half a billion euros.