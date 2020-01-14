Technology

GTA IV is no longer available on Steam: it cannot be purchased

January 14, 2020
Ryan Sanders
Grand Theft Auto IV is no longer available for purchase on Steam. Valve's gaming portal has been from this past January 9 without allowing the purchase of the fourth numbered episode of the Rockstar saga either in its simple version or in the edition with all the extras, as reflected in its product sheet. The expansion, Episodes from Liberty City, it can be purchased at the date of publication of this news.

Right now, Rockstar Games has not issued any statement in this regard, but the community of players has begun to wonder what may be happening. From numerous forums speculation points to all types of fronts, but the truth is that there is no information about it.

Possible reasons for the cessation of the purchase of Grand Theft Auto IV on Steam

In April 2018, several dozen songs of the title were eliminated due to an expiration of unrenewed licenses by the North American publisher, which precipitated a mandatory update of GTA IV to replace these musical themes with other rights-free or with current license.

It is unknown if it is also a licensing issue what has led GTA IV to cease to be available on Steam and if this withdrawal is temporary; It is also possible that it is due to a future exclusivity of the video game in the new launcher from Rockstar Games for PC, where part of the legacy of titles produced and edited by the company with a computer version is hosted. On the official website of Rockstar Games Social Club is not available for purchase in digital format right now (never was).


Grand Theft Auto IV
The expansion can be bought

In the absence of knowing what will happen with the work starring Nico Bellic, whose launch dates back to 2008 on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC, GTA V It remains one of the best selling video games of today; In fact, it was the most downloaded game during Christmas 2019 in Europe. It has already sold more than 115 million copies since 2013. GTA IV, on the other hand and that it has official record, has sold more than 25 million units.

References | Steam

