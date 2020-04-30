GTA and GTA 2 have been classified by the PEGI system

Share it:

It is an unprecedented movement. At least in titles with such important names as that of Grand Theft Auto. We refer to the fact that the European age rating system (PEGI) has listed an old game for a system that is also out of date and, furthermore, the latter being a system in which the game was never available.

We are talking more specifically about GTA 1 and GTA 2, which have been classified for PS3. And, soon, the most logical thing would be to think about the possibility that it is a movement according to which Sony brings both games to the subscription service PS Now.

In any case, as reported by VG24 / 7, both listings are still available for anyone to see. Basically, they can be found on the official PEGI page. Specifically, in the section of the GTA saga. There we can see how the launch date that has been assasaplanded to the classification is today: April 30, 2020.

This is the description that makes GTA 1, which appears cut: "Free Action Game with 2D Aerial View. The game is based on being a criminal and includes stealing cars, shooting other gangsters, shooting pedestrians, running over people and fighting against …".

On the other hand, GTA 2 has no description beyond the PEGI rating itself. That one is cut and the other is not started could be sasaplandificant although it is still early to know when we will have some kind of official announcement.

In any case, while GTA has been rated 16, GTA 2 has been rated 18. In other words, it is an experience only recommended for those over 18 years of age. Regardless of whether it is the arrival of the games on PS Now or not, it would not be ruled out that Sony returned to recover classic PSone games for the Store. Although in that case, PSP and PS Vita should have also appeared in the list.