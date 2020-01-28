GTA 6 won't be released too soon, according to a former Rockstar employee

Share it:

For some time there has been talk of the possible release of GTA 6 in 2020 or 2021, according to a former Rockstar Games employee however, the wait for the new episode of the series would actually still be very long.

Financial analysis company Jeffries recently asked Darion Lowenstein, formerly Rockstar Games, to try to understand what the company's plans are. Darion is unaware of the company's current plans as he is no longer part of the company, however many of his friends and former colleagues would have reported to him that "don't expect the release of GTA 6 too soon."

According to Lowenstein, the study will not publish the game until it reaches the required quality standards, regardless of how long it takes to meet this condition. The interviewee declares that, in his opinion, GTA 6 could be released in the autumn of 2021it is difficult to expect a publication before this time window.

Dario himself is convinced that the announcement of GTA 6 and the first trailer will arrive a few months before launch and therefore probably not in 2020. In any case it is only speculation from a source certainly reliable given his experience in the sector but not updated on plans and current deadlines as he has no longer been a Rockstar employee for a long time.