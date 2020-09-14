GTA 6, why hasn’t it been announced yet? Franklin’s voice actor speaks

Between false alarms on the reveal of GTA 6 and clues about Vice City, the wait for the announcement of the new Grand Theft Auto is becoming more and more spasmodic. To the aid of the fans, however, comes Shawn Fonteno, the voice actor of Franklin in GTA 5, with an intervention that could provide clues on the development of the blockbuster nextgen.

The American rapper and actor was in fact forced to publish a video message on his Instagram profile to respond to the numerous requests received by those who, understandably, wonder about GTA 6 and the silence of Rockstar.

The Franklin voice actor begins by taking the defense of the American company and trying to calm the hearts of the fans: “Don’t attack Rockstar guys, don’t blame them. Some people criticize them saying they ‘want to keep milking GTA 5’ and fill them with questions about the announcement and release of GTA 6, but you have to understand that to release this. game genre is a really long process “.

Fonteno then tried to explain the reasons for the no presentation of GTA 6 from Rockstar: “They just can’t publish anything. We would never accept a GTA 6 reveal with shoddy scenes (since they are made with material not yet finalized and in full development, ed). At that point you would all stop supporting Rockstar and the GTA brand. I keep repeating, it takes time for certain things. Think about the development of GTA 5 and watch our interviews, it took about four or five years to complete that game. “.

Looking forward to admiring the very first scenes of GTA 6, we recall that Rockstar plans to publish in 2021 the nextgen version of GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.