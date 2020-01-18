GTA 6: what can we expect from the new Rockstar game?

Share it:

What do we expect from the new (and not yet announced) Rockstar game? Our expectations and hypotheses on the gameplay, characters and setting of Grand Theft Auto VI, presumably arriving between 2021 and 2022.

Starting from the leaks and the now uncontrollable rumors about the next Rockstar Games open world blockbuster, the good Alessandro Bruni thus discusses the expectations on gameplay characters and settings of GTA 6 to offer us an overview of the dreams that crowd the minds of fans.

The incredible success of GTA 5, fueled by the oceanic audience of users who continue to populate the multiplayer servers of GTA Online, is already in itself a clue of the way followed by Large R to lead us to the next episode of the series, giving shape to a title that, in all probability, will be a real "two-headed monster" with a titanic singleplayer component it's a equally profound online form.

The most realistic indiscretions (or rather, the least improbable and absurd) go precisely in this direction and describe the game as a 'adventure exclusively nextgen (and therefore destined to arrive only on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X) which will lead us to explore a map of enormous dimensions, hence the code name of GTA 6 Project Americas which recurs cyclically in rumors and alleged leaks. And you, what hopes or dreams you have for GTA 6? Let us know with a comment after admiring our special video on the expectations related to the new Grand Theft Auto.