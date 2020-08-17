GTA 6 set in Vice City: rumors resume

Share it:

While GTA 5 continues to grind sales, the gaming community does not cease to debate on what could be the future of the Rockstar Games saga.

To revive the flow of rumors and rumors related to Grand Theft Auto 6, was the recent sighting of a detail related to the activities of Take Two, parent company of the team behind the GTA series and Red Dead Redemption. The video game giant has indeed renewed two web domains quite interesting:

gtavi.com

vicecityonline.com

Although the update operation dates back to the spring of this year, the detail has only recently been noticed by the community of players active on Reddit, which started a heated discussion on the matter. Many fans have in fact read a clue to the fact that GTA 6 will allow players to return to Vice City, as already suggested by other rumors. At the same time, the domain "Vice City Online"could indicate the heir of the current one GTA Online.

However, there is also the fact that sometimes the big software houses register domains with a view to any future needs, without necessarily being correlated between this and the projects under development. At the moment, therefore, it is very difficult to establish whether Take Two's action can represent an indication of the future GTA 6, whose existence has never been confirmed. Waiting for official communications from Rockstar Games, the only certain thing is that GTA 5 will return to next gen in 2021.