GTA 6, rumor from alleged Rockstar tester on DevKit PS5: map, setting, protagonists

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the post-launch support for Grand Theft Auto V continues, with the debut of Colpo at the Diamond Casino in GTA Online, the rumors and corridor rumors continue related to a possible GTA VI.

Alleged new chapter of the saga license plate Rockstar Games, the existence of this production has never been confirmed by the software house, whose programs for the series have not been the subject of any type of official announcement. Despite this, the alleged indiscretions related to the most disparate characteristics of a highly anticipated GTA VI do not seem to find a brake. To throw new gasoline on the fire a recently intervened full-bodied post appeared on Reddit, but later removed from the well-known forum.

The author qualified as QA Tester who had the chance to try the new Grand Thef Auto on a PS5 Dev Kit. According to what was reported by the alleged insider, the development of GTA 6 would have started around 2014, entering full speed in 2016. game map is defined as "giant"and animated by a large number of weather effects. The main cities would be two: Carcer City, inspired by Boston, and Vice City. The area would also be divided into three different states.

The author of the post says he is not completely sure of the identity of the character used during his tests, which gave him the impression of being an avatar specially created for the "simple" purpose of testing some aspects of the game. The user reports that he is aware of the fact that the game will include multiple protagonists. Two of these may be related, with one of whom represented by an undercover policeman. Among the details in the post Reddit it also reports of police led by an AI "very robust and tactical".

In closing, we reiterate that the truthfulness of the information reported it is in no way verified: the alleged details could be partially or totally unfounded and incorrect. To find out if GTA 6 is actually being worked on, all that remains is to wait patiently for any confirmation from Rockstar Games.