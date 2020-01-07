GTA 6: leaks a screenshot of the Las Venturas billboard but it's a fake

Share it:

An image showing a small part of the has been published on Reddit Las Venturas billboard, the city (obviously inspired by Las Vegas) appeared in GTA San Andreas and which according to some rumors will return to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Many are wondering if the image is true or false, according to some the shot comes from the announcement trailer sequence scheduled for the first months of 2020. The moderators of the site have not closed the topic, simply labeling it as "not verified"awaiting feedback. In the comments, however, some registered users have declared the clearly false nature of the image, artfully created by a YouTuber to advertise itself and the creator himself confirmed what he suspected.

In short, the screenshot it doesn't come from a Rockstar Games trailer and it's fake, this obviously does not mean that GTA 6 cannot actually be announced in the first half of 2020, at the moment, however, it is only suppositions not supported by concrete evidence.

GTA 6 will be released in autumn 2021 according to an insider, even in this case, however, we have no concrete evidence to be able to embrace this statement, in recent times many rumors have surfaced about Grand Theft Auto VIFor their part, Rockstar and Take-Two have not commented on the rumors, as per the protocol for the two companies.