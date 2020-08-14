GTA 6: Lazlow Jones also leaves Rockstar Games

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that Rockstar Games is continuing to lose pieces and in the last few hours it has been announced the departure of the company by another veteran: Lazlow Jones.

The divorce between the writer and the software house takes place after twenty long years of collaboration, during which Jones contributed to the creation of numerous successful franchises such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. Lazlow Jones is currently reported to be working with Netflix is Disney to some projects and it is therefore likely that the farewell to the world of video games will be final.

The news hasn't been taken very well by Grand Theft Auto fans, since the numerous satirical radios and i Television programs like Fame or Shame they were all the fruit of the writer, who gave life to some of the characters and situations most loved by fans. In case you work on the next Grand Theft Auto 6 were still far behind, which could mean that there will be no record of Jones' work and that other team members will be busy creating content for radio and TV in game.

We remind you that just a few months ago we witnessed the abandonment of Rockstar by Dan House, one of the co-founders of the famous software house.