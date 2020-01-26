GTA 6, is Rockstar making motion capture scenes? Check out a suspicious photo

Share it:

Although it has never been announced nor mentioned by Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games in the gaming community. It could not be otherwise, given the many years that have passed since the release of GTA 5 – as many as seven – and the incredible commercial success that it continues to enjoy.

The attention and curiosity of gamers are so high that even the vaguest hint of production is amplified and bounced across the network. In these days, for example, the community does nothing but discuss a mysterious photograph posted on Instagram by Tim Neff, a stuntman who previously worked on Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The shot in question portrays him in the company of two colleagues in a space used for motion capture. The three, wearing the typical suit for capturing movements, hold weapons (two assault rifles and a light machine gun) with the brazen pose typical of criminals. The post was immediately assaulted by safe players that the photo was taken during a recording session for GTA 6. One fan in particular seems to be extremely certain, and claims to have already seen that set during the making of LA Noire and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Tim was quick to deny his involvement with the Rockstar Games game, stating that the photo was taken while filming a movie. Few are inclined to believe him, however: the stuntman in the past has denied participating in the motion capture of Red Dead Redemption 2, despite being clearly mentioned in the credits …

Is it really a photo taken during a motion capture session for GTA 6? Hard to say for sure, given the secrecy that usually surrounds the company's productions. A further clue to its workmanship sprang up a few days ago when we found out that Rockstar Games received £ 37 million in support for the development of an undetected project. Meanwhile, in doubt, someone has already opened the pre-orders of GTA 6 …