GTA 6: Does GTA 5's new easter egg reveal clues on the Project Americas map?

A Reddit user shows us a GTA 5 billboard that seems to provide clues about Project Americas, the codename that, according to the rumors that have rebounded on the net in recent months, is used internally by the developers of Rockstar Games who are working on GTA 6.

In reconstructing the whole affair, the redditor invites fans of Grand Theft Auto 5 to admire the advertising billboard and the ingame site of the Six Figure Temps, a fictitious Los Santos tour operator looking for staff with whom to expand its illegal drug import business.

According to the user of the community of the popular gaming forum, behind the obvious (and, if we want, a little banal) numerical reference to the "Six" of GTA 6, the Rockstar authors would have hidden clues that lead to Project Americas: the Six Figure Temps website informs future company employees of having to do their job by visiting the Central and South America, two geographic areas that often occur in rumors on the GTA 6 map.

In this complex easter egg there is also another country mentioned several times by rumors and alleged leaks of the Grand Theft Auto nextgen: The official sponsorship of the Six Figure Temps billboard is signed by Adios Airlines, an airline of Puerto Rico mentioned in both GTA IV and GTA V.