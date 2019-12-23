GTA 6: Do the Christmas gifts to Rockstar employees contain clues about Project Americas?

Share it:

An unspecified employee of Rockstar Games shows on Twitter the contents of the box given to him by the company to celebrate Christmas: the unusual nature of the Grande R gadgets seems to offer important clues about GTA 6

Although the tweet was promptly removed from its anonymous author's profile, the ever-attentive Reddit community has taken over the photo shown by the employee (initially mistaken for a youtuber) and republished it to allow us to study its individual elements inside the box.

In addition to the inevitable patches that celebrate the series of Bully, Grand Theft Auto is Red Dead Redemption, we can see the presence of gadgets that show the Rockstar Games logo inserted in a field that presents the unequivocal flags of Colombia and Jamaica, plus a third "generic" patch on a black background.

If the Rockstar initiative witnessed by this photo of the gift box turns out to be true, it would be one of the major GTA 6 leaks that have appeared on the net: the flags of the two South American countries, and the gadgets that refer to the cities of Los Santos and Vice City, are in fact linked to the rumors on Project Americas, the code name chosen by the Large R to represent their desire to create a Grand Theft Auto so ambitious as to embrace several countries in North, Central and South America.

Let us know in the comments what you think of these rumors: in the meantime, if you want to have a laugh you can always recover this reckless attempt to rumor with one of the worst fake GTA 6 videos leaked to date.