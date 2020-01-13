GTA 6: announcement, trailer, setting and much more at the center of a new rumor

Share it:

While the community is still engaged in discussions related to alleged clues about GTA 6 offered by Rockstar Games, another corridor voice linked to the famous series makes its way on the net.

Source of the latter is a post appeared on Reddit, now no longer reachable because removed rather quickly by its author. According to reports from GameRant, the message included a vast selection of information and details related to different aspects of the much talked about Grand Theft Auto VI, which the user would have obtained from a Q&A tester.

In particular, the post identified a protagonist of the game brother and sister. According to the alleged leak, the actor John Leguizamo would lend the voice to the main character Matias Gonzalez. The villain, named Valeria Madrina, would instead be interpreted by Roselyn Sanchez. The noise reproposes, as already indicated by other possible indiscretions, a setting placed among the Eighties and nineties. The events of GTA 6 would also span between three different cities: Vice City, one location inspired by Fort Lauderdale (Florida) and another inspired by Bogota (Colombia).

The author of the post Reddit he also leaned over the possible reveal of the game. According to reports, Rockstar Games would be ready to announce GTA 6 as early as February. For the first trailer, however, the month of April is indicated instead. Finally, the title launch window would be between late 2021 and early 2022.

As usual, we remember that we are talking about unconfirmed rumors and corridor rumors, which could therefore prove to be incorrect in whole or in part.