GTA 6: an insider claims to know the launch window of the Rockstar game

Despite never being announced by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 is one of the most talked about games of the moment. When will it be announced? When it comes out? Where will it be set? There are already countless rumors available on the net, and today another one has been added.

The insider PSErebus, the same one who in the past has unbalanced himself on the launch date and the price of PS5 and hit the release date of The Last of Us Part 2 (before the postponement), says that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be launched in the autumn of 2021. The company, of course, has neither confirmed nor denied, but this launch window appears more than plausible. In this case, GTA 6 would come out eight years after the predecessor, and three from another large blockbuster signed Rockstar Games, or Red Dead Redemption 2.

The insider did not provide any evidence to support this claimtherefore we advise you to take what is reported with the pliers. Meanwhile, persistent rumors continue to circulate about the game setting, according to which GTA 6 will be set in South America. To feed them was the same Rockstar Games with a series of clues disseminated on social media: in addition to a reference in a video of GTA Online: Shot at the Diamond Casino, an employee recently received some gifts as gifts, among which patches stand out with the company logo on backgrounds with the colors of the flags Jamaican and Colombian.