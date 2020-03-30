GTA 6: A voice actor is "El Mexicano" according to his resume

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days ago, journalist Jason Schreier assured that it would still take us a while to hear from Grand Theft Auto VI. Those statements came at a time when various leaks seemed to sasaplandal that the announcement may be imminent.

However, just because the game isn't going to be shown in public for a long time, it doesn't mean that Rockstar Games can't be working on it anymore. And according to a voice actor, that's right. Specifically, an actor who claims to be "The Mexican" in GTA 6.

Going into details, the voice actor is Jorge Consejo, and the reference on his resume is evident (via Gamingbolt). In addition, according to the details that he himself specifies, that role of "The Mexican" It was held last year 2018. And that would mean that the title could have been in development for more than a year and even a total of two years. Although it should also be remembered that the subject of dubbing is usually one of the first steps in developing many games today.

At the moment, the CV has not been removed from the website of Jorge Consejo himself. However, the image has been captured in case the actor ends up receiving orders to remove that reference. You can see it below, along with a post by the actor himself on Twitter.

Dear friends, While I read every message from you, please know that because of contract stipulations sometimes I'm unable to comment on certain projects. Please don't feel asaplandored or unseen. I appreciate and value every single one of you. ❤️✌🏼 – Jorge Consejo (@JorgeConsejo) March 27, 2020

This is what Jorge communicates in his message: "Dear friends. While I read each message from you, please note that due to the stipulations of the contract, sometimes I cannot comment on certain projects. Please do not feel asaplandored or invisible. I appreciate and value each of you.".

In any case, it is the second time that GTA VI appears on an actor's CV. The first time happened in 2019, which could also confirm that the dubbing of the game was worked in 2018. From IGN we will continue to work to bring you any news related to this expected game.