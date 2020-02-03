GTA 6: a fan made concept hypothesizes the map of the Rockstar game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As we well know Rockstar Games has not yet officially announced GTA VI but this certainly did not discourage the community, which has long hypothesized characters, settings and the map of the new Rockstar Games game.

Among the most recent works we highlight the concept of holidayonion, a map that includes cities like Liberty City and Vice City to the East is San Fierro and Los Santos on the west coast. Without too much imagination it is a map that collects practically the main locations of the GTA episodes released to date, however adding cities such as Houston, Dallas, New Orleans and Denver, but renouncing to others such as Washington, Chicago and Atlanta, points of interest of world pop culture in recent years.

According to some rumors GTA 6 will be announced in 2020 but the launch it would not be expected before 2021 or 2022, this thesis is shared not only by various analysts but also by former Rockstar Games employees, who however are not aware of the company's current plans and therefore they are testimonials to be taken with due precautions.

Several photos seem to testify to the beginning of the work on the motion capture of GTA 6 in recent times, other aspects of the project by Rockstar Games could however be in a more advanced stage of processing.