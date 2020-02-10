GTA 5 without brakes: the Rockstar game still at the top of the PS4 charts

Share it:

During a recent financial meeting, the top management of Take-Two confirmed that GTA 5 has exceeded 120 million copies distributed worldwide since its debut in 2013.

Almost seven years later, the success of the signed title Rockstar Games does not seem to want to mention slowing down. The fifth chapter of the Grand Theft Auto saga continues to lead various sales rankings. Among these, we also find the Top-Ten relating to sales recorded on PlayStation Store during the month of January 2020. According to data released by the US and European PlayStation Blog, GTA 5 figure indeed still in first place. Below, we present the ranking published by PS Blog USA:

Grand Theft Auto V; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare; Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition; STAR WARS Battlefront II; Madden NFL 20; Minecraft; EA SPORTS UFC 3; STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order; Payday 2: Crimewave Edition;

This, however, the ranking of PS European Blog:

Grand Theft Auto V; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; EA SPORTS FIFA 20; EA SPORTS UFC 3; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare; Real Farm; Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot; Minecraft; Tekken 7; Rocket League;

Interestingly, both rankings see The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt occupy prominent positions. A success that confirms the positive effect of the Netflix series by The Witcher.