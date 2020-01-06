GTA 5: the titanic Vice City Remastered mod is available for free on PC

Share it:

Tired of the usual batch of rumors about GTA 6 Project Americas? The Vice Cry Team collective pinches the strings of nostalgia for the millions of Grand Theft Auto fans by launching version 1.0 of Vice Cry Remastered, a gigantic GTA 5 mod that recreates the Vice City map.

The project was born from a rib of the already huge Vice Cry mod of GTA V and promises to give fans of the open-world saga of Rockstar Games dozens of hours of fun among the skyscrapers of the sunny metropolis of Vice City which served as a backdrop to the adventures experienced by Tommy Vercetti in the 2002 masterpiece.

Thanks to the experience gained with the GTA 5 graphic engine, the modders of the Vice City Remastered version integrates many polygonal models for buildings, vehicles, vegetation and "urban furnishing accessories": the programmers of the Vice Cry Team they are even concerned with making a procedural PNG and self generator, two features that integrate with custom Scenarios to facilitate the creation of video machinima and parallel projects for those who delight in the Role Play of GTA 5.

Several content creators are already taking advantage of the launch of the final version of this project to bring it to life movies bordering on photorealism, as done at the end of 2019 by the now famous youtuber DubStepZz with his 4K video of GTA 5 with Vice City in Ray Tracing. At the bottom of the news you will find images dedicated to the picturesque settings of the Vice City Remastered mod of GTA V.