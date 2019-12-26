GTA 5: the new 4K 60fps video shows Vice City's stunning mod in Ray Tracing

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The DubStepZz youtuber, the content creator who became famous with his GTA videos in 4K at 60fps, takes advantage of his powerful PC gaming to push the graphics of Grand Theft Auto 5 to the limits of photorealism thanks to a package of mods that introduce the map of GTA Vice City and simulate the effect of Ray Tracing.

Using a hardware configuration that includes a huge amount of RAM and a shiny NVIDIA TITAN RTX video card (the same used for his latest video on GTA 5 and RDR 2 in Ray Tracing), the author of this umpteenth movie dedicated to the blockbuster open world by Rockstar Games offers us his very personal vision of Vice City.

The vibrant metropolis that served as the backdrop to the 2002 open-world masterpiece could make its glorious return as one of several locations explored in GTA 6 Project Americas. According to rumors, in fact, the next act of the GTA saga should lead us to visit places like Los Santos, the same Vice City, Liberty City and Central and South American countries such as the Jamaica and the Colombia.

In addition to the video you find at the top of the news, we also offer you some images extracted from the trailer: let us know if you can remember some of the places of the mythical city of the 2002 Grand Theft Auto immortalized by the youtuber and tell us what you think of its hyper version – modified by GTA 5.