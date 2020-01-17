GTA 5 is the best selling game of the decade in the United States

Share it:

The list of the 10 best-selling video games of the past decade in the United States has made it clear that the works of Rockstar and the Call of Duty franchise remain at the top when talking about figures.

How could anyone expect who is so tired of seeing GTA V On the bestseller list month after month, year after year, the Rockstar game is the best selling of these 10 years in the United States.

Followed closely all deliveries of the Call of Duty franchise launched in this period of time and the only representative of independent development is, of course, Minecraft.

Nintendo has sneaked into The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild list and Mortal Kombat, Destiny, Skyrim and even Star Wars: Battlefront are also there.

Top-Selling Games of the Decade, U.S., 2010-19: 1. GTAV

2. CoD: BO

3. CoD: BO2

4. CoD: MW3

5. CoD: BO3

6. CoD: Ghosts

7. RDR2

8. CoD: WW2

9. CoD: BO4

10. Minecraft

11. CoD: AW

12. CoD: MW (2019)

13. Skyrim

14. MK8

15. CoD: IW

16. BF1

17. BF4

18. Destiny!

19: BotW

And GTA V is not the only thing in the British study, since the long list of Call of Duty deliveries is interrupted by the presence of Red Dead Redemption 2 in seventh place, which has enough merit because it arrived relatively recently compared to many others there.

Although the list can be devastating for those looking for some innovation, the truth is that it is not necessarily representative of the state of the environment, as there are hundreds of very original video games launched in these years that enjoy great popularity and that bring many new horizons both in the mechanical as in the narrative. Simply these commercial levels can only reach a few established titans and certain unexpected phenomena.