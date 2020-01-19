GTA 5 is the best-selling game of the decade in the United States

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Grand Theft Auto V It is the best-selling game of the decade in the United States, at least according to data released by Mat Piscatella of NPD and based on sales in dollars of the retail market, therefore not taking into account digital downloads.

From 2010 to 2019 GTA V dominates the market, followed (in order) by Call of Duty Black Ops, Black Ops 2, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops 3 and Call of Duty Ghosts. The last positions in the top 10 see Red Dead Redemption 2 in seventh place, Call of Duty WWII is COD Black Ops IIII in eighth and ninth positions and Minecraft in last place in the ranking.

We continue (always in order) with the positions from 11 to 20: Call of Duty Advanced Warfare, Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim, Mario Kart 8, Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, Destiny, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Star Wars Battlefront (2015).

Also interesting is the podium of the previous decade (2000/209) which saw in first position Guitar Hero III Legends of Rock followed by Wii Fit and Rock Band, genres almost completely disappeared from the market. Call of Duty is confirmed as the number one brand in the United States having managed to place ten games in the top 20 USA from 2010 to 2019.