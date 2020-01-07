GTA 5 is the best-selling game of the decade in the UK

Share it:

According to data released by UKIE and GFK, Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling video game of the decade just completed in the United Kingdom, limited to the retail market and without taking digital downloads into consideration.

In second place in the Top 10 we find Call of Duty Black Ops (released in 2010) followed by Minecraft, a real costume phenomenon of the last ten years.

Best-selling games of the decade in the UK

Grand Theft Auto 5 Call of Duty Black Ops Minecraft Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 FIFA 14 FIFA 13 FIFA 15 Call of Duty Black Ops 2 FIFA 11 FIFA 12

The ranking also includes Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty Black Ops 2, in addition to the older FIFA episodes FIFA 11 to FIFA 15, a sign of how the EA Sports game managed to cement its enormous popularity in the first half of the decade. However popular sagas games such as Assassin's Creed, Super Mario, Halo, God of War and Gears are not in the Top 10 of the best-selling games of the decade in England.

What do you think of this ranking? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.