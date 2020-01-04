GTA 5 is available for free today in the Xbox Game Pass catalog!

Share it:

This 2020 begins with a bang for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on the Microsoft console. Without any warning, in fact, the Colossus of Redmond added to the already large library of free titles also Grand Theft Auto V, which also includes the highly appreciated online sector.

All you have to do to start playing is to start your console, access the Xbox Game Pass screen and start downloading the game, the weight of which is around 70 GB. If you are among the owners of an Xbox One or an Xbox One X and you have not yet activated the subscription to the most popular service of the moment in the gaming field, we remind you that you can take advantage of a promotion through which you can try the service for well 90 days for the price of 1 euro.

It should also be noted that in order to play Grand Theft Auto Online you must have an active Xbox Live membership, without which you will only be able to enjoy the single player component of the RockStar Games title.

Did you know that Grand Theft Auto 5 and Minecraft are the best selling games of the decade in the USA? We also remind you that just a few days ago made its debut Colpo Diamond Casino, the new free expansion of GTA Online.